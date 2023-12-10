Hot Water Music Announce 2024 Tour Dates Featuring Quicksand, Off With Their Heads & Tim Barry

Home News Jordan Rizo December 10th, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Rock band, Hot Water Music, has announced their 30th year anniversary of their North American tour, which leaves fans with extreme excitement and joy. The band will also feature other artists and bands on their tour including Quicksand, Off With With Their Heads and Tim Barry. By collaborating with other rock artists to perform on tour, Hot Water Music is without a doubt setting the stage for an energetic and memorable tour.

According to consequence, the tour will take place in May and June of 2024. The upcoming tour is looking like an epic idea and experience, especially in the summer months of the new year. Consequence goes on to detail how the tour will officially begin May 3rd and will take place in a variety of different iconic places around the world. More specifically, the tour is expected to make stops in Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and more. After performances in those locations, the tour will do a last performance and kick-off their experience in Vancouver on June 29th.

The source consequence also shares statements made by the rock band that give an insight to their perspective going forward with the tour. For instance, Hot Water Music announced that it was “insane” that they have the opportunity to do this tour. With more admiration, the band commented on how it feels surreal that the band has been together for 30 years and created 10 albums together, that they now get to share with their fans. Moreover, the band also mentions how performing with other artists is an exciting opportunity for them, and that in general they are very “stoked”. Clearly, with the statement it is evident that the tour is just as exciting and significant to the band as it is for the fans.

Hot Water Music 2024 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX %

03/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

03/24 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 %

03/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms %

03/27 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %

03/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %

03/29 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay Glasgow %

03/30 – Manchester City Centre, UK @ MPF Manchester Punk Festival 2023 %

05/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

05/07 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

05/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

05/10 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount #

05/12 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. *

05/13 — Washington, DC @ The Howard *

05/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

05/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall *

05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

06/13 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

06/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

06/17 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^

06/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

06/20 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater ^

06/21 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

06/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^

06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

06/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

06/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

06/27 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

06/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

11/07 – Münster, DE @ Skaters Palace

11/08 – Hanover, DE @ Capitol Hannover

11/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/10 – Antwerpen, BE @ Muziekcentrum Trix

11/12 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn

11/13 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

11/14 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City

11/15 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller Leipzig

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Hornstulls Strand

11/19 – Göteborg, SE @ Musikens Hus

11/20 – Søborg, DK @ Richter

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

11/22 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof