Better Lovers Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Full Of Hell

Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 12:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Better Lovers, who will be dropping their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, on October 25 through SharpTone Records, has announced North American tour dates in support of the 10-song release, with a five-week trek kicking off on November 3 in Asheville, N.C. Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Openers include Full of Hell on November to December 2. The bands SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away will be performing on December 4 – 8. For tickets and more information visit: highlyirresponsible.com.

Better Lovers are comprised of former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato alongside ex-Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and Stephen Micciche, as well as Fit for an Autopsy’s Will Putney. The band debuted last year with the single “30 Under 13” that was followed the EP God Made Me an Animal.

Better Lovers Tour Dates

11/3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

11/4 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

11/5 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

11/6 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

11/8 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

11/9 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

11/10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/13 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls

11/14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/15 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

11/16 – Montreal QC – Theatre Fairmount

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/19 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

11/20 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Skyway

11/23 – Denver, CO – The Summit

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

11/27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/29 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

11/30 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

12/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

12/2 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile

12/4 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

12/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

12/6 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

12/7 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12/8 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

