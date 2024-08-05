Better Lovers Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Full Of Hell

Better Lovers, who will be dropping their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, on October 25 through SharpTone Records, has announced North American tour dates in support of the 10-song release, with a five-week trek kicking off on November 3 in Asheville, N.C. Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Openers include Full of Hell on November to December 2. The bands SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away will be performing on December 4 – 8. For tickets and more information visit: highlyirresponsible.com.
Better Lovers are comprised of former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato alongside ex-Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and Stephen Micciche, as well as Fit for an Autopsy’s Will Putney. The band debuted last year with the single “30 Under 13” that was followed the EP God Made Me an Animal.
Better Lovers Tour Dates
11/3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
11/4 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
11/5 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey
11/6 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
11/8 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
11/9 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
11/10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/13 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls
11/14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
11/15 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
11/16 – Montreal QC – Theatre Fairmount
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/19 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick
11/20 – Chicago, IL – The Metro
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Skyway
11/23 – Denver, CO – The Summit
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
11/27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11/29 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
11/30 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
12/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
12/2 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile
12/4 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
12/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
12/6 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
12/7 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
12/8 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy
