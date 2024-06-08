Jello Biafra Joins The Dillinger Escape Plan For Cover Of “California Uber Alles” During No Values Set

Last year, The Dillinger Escape Plan announced their reunion with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. During the inaugural edition of No Values Festival this weekend, the band’s original lineup took to the stage with a special guest, Jello Biafra. The reunited group invited Biafra to join them for a cover of “California Uber Alles.”
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (original lineup reunion live at No Values Fest Pomona, CA 6/8/24) pic.twitter.com/AtARwqYJpS
— † A N I Z † (@AnizAdamAnsari) June 8, 2024
Watched Ceremony cover California Uber Alles and then immediately walked over to watch The Dillinger Escape Plan bring out Jello Biafra to cover California Uber Alles
— dan faughnder (@danfaughnder) June 8, 2024