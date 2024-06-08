Jello Biafra Joins The Dillinger Escape Plan For Cover Of “California Uber Alles” During No Values Set

Home News Skyy Rincon June 8th, 2024 - 4:40 PM

Last year, The Dillinger Escape Plan announced their reunion with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. During the inaugural edition of No Values Festival this weekend, the band’s original lineup took to the stage with a special guest, Jello Biafra. The reunited group invited Biafra to join them for a cover of “California Uber Alles.”

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (original lineup reunion live at No Values Fest Pomona, CA 6/8/24) pic.twitter.com/AtARwqYJpS — † A N I Z † (@AnizAdamAnsari) June 8, 2024