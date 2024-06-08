mxdwn Music

Menu

Jello Biafra Joins The Dillinger Escape Plan For Cover Of “California Uber Alles” During No Values Set

June 8th, 2024 - 4:40 PM

Jello Biafra Joins The Dillinger Escape Plan For Cover Of “California Uber Alles” During No Values Set

Last year, The Dillinger Escape Plan announced their reunion with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. During the inaugural edition of No Values Festival this weekend, the band’s original lineup took to the stage with a special guest, Jello Biafra. The reunited group invited Biafra to join them for a cover of “California Uber Alles.”

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.