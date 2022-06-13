Two Minutes To Late Night Team Up With Members Of Converge, Cave In & The Dillinger Escape Plan To Cover Deadguy’s “Apparatus”

Home News Roy Lott June 13th, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night has added another cover to their latest Hardcore Summer series. In the latest episode, they cover Deadguy’s “Apparatus.” Featured on the cover include Converge and The Dillinger Escape Plan’s vocalist Jacob Bannon and drummer Billy Rymer, Cave-In frontman Stephen Brodsky and Author & Punisher. The cover is more heavy and more metal than the original. Check out the insanely great rendition below.

The “Apparatus” cover follows the rendition of Botch’s “To Our Friends in the Great White North.” The cover featured Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, former Dillinger Escape Plan’s Dimitri Minakakis, Rorschach’s Andrew Gormley and Ben Verellen of Harkonen, Roy, and Helms Alee. More episodes will be released throughout the summer.

As part of the summer series, they released a rendition of the 80s classic “Can It Be Now” by Men At Work. The song features Brandon Saller of Atreyu, Hands of Goro’s Tom Draper, Griffin Landa of The Acacia Strain, Chris Hornbrook of Poison the Well and Jordan Olds, who is known as Gwarsenio Hall.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat