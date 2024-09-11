Knocked Loose Shares New Black & White Video For “Moss Covers All” & “Take Me Home”

Home News Hunter Graham September 11th, 2024 - 9:13 PM

American hardcore band Knocked Loose has released a joint video for the tracks “Moss Covers All” and “Take Me Home” from their latest album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To ahead of their Fall 2024 tour. Directed by Eric Richter and shot entirely in black and white, the video seamlessly transitions between the two songs, transforming the forceful “Moss Covers All” into a chaotic intro for the more melodic “Take Me Home.” Each portion of the video reflects its respective track while flowing into the next without interruption.

The first track, “Moss Covers All,” is an assault of hardcore intensity that, despite its brevity, leaves an impact as strong as the two-minute track that follows. This section of the video is as manic and disorienting as the song itself, featuring hyper cuts of the band members and industrial decay as vocalists Bryan Garris and Isaac Hale unleash a volley of enraged shrieks. The lyrics describe a haunting vision of being consumed by the earth, delivered with vitriolic intensity that conveys claustrophobic hopelessness.

Without pause, the video transitions into “Take Me Home,” which takes on a more rhythmic and melodic tone. The entire section consists of a single tracking shot of Garris as he roams a dilapidated building, with horror and hallucinatory elements adding to the eerie atmosphere. Richter’s use of a continuous shot adds to the haunting effect, as the song, a morose and sludgy ballad, builds towards its dark, heavy conclusion. Experimental and unrelenting, the video conjures a sense of both wonder and dread, emblematic of Knocked Loose’s characteristic sound.

Watch the full video for “Moss Covers All” and “Take Me Home” below: