Ice Nine Kills Officially Releases Terrifier 3 Track “A Work Of Art”

Today, Ice Nine Kills has continued to slash records with their latest single, “A Work of Art”, which is the official track for the horror blockbuster Terrifier 3 that claimed the top spot at the U.S box. office this past weekend. The slasher sequel has over-performed and defying expectations with a massive $18.3 million opening weekend, edging out the big budget Joker: Folie à Deux .

“A Work of Art” smashed the band‘s previous day one streaming records by clocking up 645,390 streams and 453,000 views on Youtube within 24 hours, marking the biggest 24 hours of streaming on a single song and video ever for Ice Nine Kills. At the time of writing, the track has already surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

The accompanying music video for “A Work of Art” is directed by Jensen Noen and premiered in over 300 theaters nationwide for as the one night only part of the double features with Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3. A special 14 minute extended cut of the music video was premiered at a special screening event in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, October 11.

Starring Terry Kiser, who plays Jimmy Fling in the 14 min extension, marks the first time he has payed homage to the infamous title character of Bernie Lomax, from the beloved Weekend At Bernie’s.

The extended cut is packed with gore, horror cameos, SFX make-up by Academy Award winner, Christopher Nelson and a narrative that feeds into the larger Ice Nine Kills universe, Each scene showcased the band’s ability to seamlessly blend horror and music in a very creative and detailed way.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi