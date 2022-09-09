Panic! At The Disco Debut Moving New Video For “Do It To Death”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 9th, 2022 - 4:45 PM

Today, Panic! At The Disco unveiled the video for their moving new song, “Do It To Death.” The song is off of the band’s seventh album, Viva Las Vengeance, which was released on August 19th. The video, directed by Brendan Walter, is a revealing song about Brendon Urie’s pressure to preform continuously, despite needing a break from the public eye.

In the video, we see Urie being ushered on stage for a live show, and then vanishing mid-song to an empty, white room, with nothing but him in a hospital bed. Scenes change from earlier memories of happy times in love, to Urie struggling to keep up the Panic! At The Disco persona as onlookers watch in concern.

“Do It To Death“ is a powerful look into the life of a celebrity and the immense pressure they are under always to be “on.” Urie‘s raw emotion and vulnerability are moving and relatable, bringing some much–needed humanity to the often one–dimensional world of big–time musicians. The video is a reminder that even those who seem to have it all together can be going through a lot of pain behind the scenes, which also raises some eyebrows, given the 40-city tour Panic! At The Disco just embarked on.

Musically, the track is another massive genre-bender. From the rapid start to a more mellow, atmospheric and somber end, it’s another unique musical journey from one of the most popular and innovative solo-projects.

The band’s current single, “Don’t Let The Light Go Out,” has been climbing the Alternative Airplay charts. You can watch the band perform the single at the MTV VMAs here.

If you’re interested in seeing Panic! At The Disco live, they kick off The Viva Las Vengeance Tour tonight in Austin, TX. The tour is a whopping 40 cities and will mark the band’s return to iconic venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and more. MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will be special guests, with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. Tour dates are below, and tickets are here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image