The Offspring Announce New Album Supercharged For October 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Make It All Right”

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

The Offspring, one of the best-selling rock bands in history, has recently released a new single titled “Make It All Right,” in anticipation for their upcoming album named Supercharged set to release on October 11, 2024. Produced by Bob Rock, and featuring background vocals from cartoon legend, Rebecca Shoicet, “Make It All Right” is classically and uniquely jam packed with The Offspring’s signature sound. With Dexter Holland, the band’s lead, on vocals, original drummer Noodles (Kevin John Wasserman) and guitarist Josh Freese, “Make It All Right” is a perfect song for to rock out with this summer.

The leading single, “Make It All Right,” has a pumped-up beat with high-energy lyrics that remind the listener to take a step back from their troubles. The song is a conversation, it is to a subjective individual that provides comfort. It is about the uplifting feeling of having a “partner-in-crime,” as seen in the lyrics such as “And you make it all right, And it’s gonna be fine, We’re like partners in crime, And you make it all right.” Dexter Holland describes the song saying, “We wanted this record to have pure energy – from the start to the finish! That’s why we called it Supercharged. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now. Our single “Make It All Right” is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low – our partners in crime who make us feel all right.” The perfect description for the punk rock band’s latest high energy single.

In conversation about the upcoming album Supercharged, Dexter Holland said, “The album was recorded in three different locations this time around: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We’ve been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”

The Offspring had just recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their third studio album Smash at Honda Center on June 1st, 2024. This was their first album to reach platinum, before their album Ixnay on the Hombre, released in 1997, earned the same status. Their albums Americana (1998), Conspiracy of One (2000), Splinter (2003) and Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace (2008), would also face the same recognition, adding to a total of six platinum albums. Whilst currently releasing new hits, updates from the revolutionary punk rock icons cannot be ignored.

Supercharged Tracklist:

1.“Looking Out For #1”

2. “Light It Up”

3. “The Fall Guy”

4. “Make It All Right”

5. “Ok, But This Is the Last Time”

6. “Truth In Fiction”

7. “Come To Brazil”

8. “Get Some”

9. “Hanging By a Thread”

10. “You Can’t Get There from Here”