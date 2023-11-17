When We Were Young Announces Second Date To 2024 Festival Featuring Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World & More

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 17th, 2023 - 7:25 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

When We Were Young announces the second date for the festival in 2024 starting on Sunday, October 20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The lineup boasts an impressive collection of over 50 live performances featuring full albums from renowned bands such as My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, The Used, and countless others.

One of the featured lineups is My Chemical Romance, a dominant force in the pop-punk and emo genres; this band emerged as one of the most impactful rock groups in the 2000s, even though they denied being associated with the latter genre. In 2002, the band signed a deal with Eyeball Records and unleashed their very first album, titled I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. They have also previously played one of their songs “Demolition Lovers” live in their hometown for the first time in 18 years. Another featured lineup is American rock band, Fall Out Boy. Beginning in Chicago’s hardcore punk scene, the band was created by Wentz and Trohman as an extension of their pop-punk interest. Later, Stump joined the group, followed by a series of drummers before Hurley’s addition. Their debut album, Take This to Your Grave released in 2003, attained a following after gaining popularity underground, thanks to extensive touring. The influence of Take This to Your Grave on pop-punk music during the early 2000s is widely acknowledged.

Other bands that will perform in this festival are Millionaires. At present, the American electronic music ensemble is composed of three members: Melissa Marie Green, Meredith Allen, and Anissa.The band is renowned for combining explicitly risqué lyrics with an electro pop musical accompaniment. Welsh pop-punk group Neck Deep was founded in 2012 and is based in Wrexham. Lead singer Ben Barlow and former lead guitarist Lloyd Roberts collaborated on a song (“What Did You Expect?”), which was uploaded to the internet under the moniker Neck Deep. Meanwhile, American rock group We the Kings was founded in Bradenton, Florida, in 2005. The band released their self-titled full-length debut album in 2007 and American pop-punk group Four Year Strong was founded in 2001 and is based in Worcester, Massachusetts.





