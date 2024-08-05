Blink-182 Performs Mashup Of “Dammit” With Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” At Lollapalooza

At Lollapalooza, a spectacular fusion of punk rock and pop dazzled the crowd as Blink-182 covered rising star Chappell Roan for an unforgettable performance. The iconic band seamlessly blended their hit “Dammit” with Roan’s vibrant track “Pink Pony Club,” creating a unique mashup that electrified the audience. This unexpected collaboration showcased the versatility and creativity of both artists, making it a standout moment of the festival.
@angeemcglo Blink 182 x Chappell Roan Dammit Pink Pony Club crossover at Lolla #lolla #lollapalooza #lollapalooza2024 #chappellroan #blink182 #pinkponyclub #Dammit #chicago #concert ♬ original sound – Angee Marin
According to Stereogum, Roan “played in an unenviable spot — Thursday, mid-afternoon — but drew a crowd that looked bigger than any that came through for the festival’s actual headliners.” The hit mash-up at the show has led fans in awe for both Blink-182 enjoyers and Chappell Roan fans alike. This powerful combination highlighted the energy between classic punk energy and fresh pop vibes, leaving an indelible mark on the Lollapalooza stage and setting social media abuzz with praise and excitement.
@lilthelibra IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!?!?!??!!!! @chappell roan @blink-182 @Lollapalooza #lollapalooza #blink182 #chappellroan #pinkponyclub #festival #fireworks #lollapaloozachicago ♬ original sound – Lily