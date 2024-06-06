I Prevail & Halestorm Team Up On Collaborative New Single “Can U See Me In The Dark?”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

I Prevail and Halestorm are gearing up to embark on a summer tour and in light of the upcoming trek, both bands released collaborative track “Can U See Me In The Dark?,” which features instrumentation filling the air with soul shaking sounds while the vocal performances serenades the ears with wonderful melody and harmony.

While talking about “Can U See Me In The Dark?,” I Prevail‘s Eric Vanlerberghe says: “We’re excited to finally have a song come out. It was a fun challenge to blend the Halestorm and I Prevail sounds together. We really focused on creating a music bed that felt very much I Prevail and letting Lzzy just shine and do what she does best. I feel we found a very sick way to blend the two identities of our bands into one massive song. I’m really looking forward to this tour and possibly playing this song live together for everyone.”

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale adds: “In celebration of our upcoming tour together, we joined forces with the boys of I Prevail and wrote an original song together. ‘can u see me in the dark?’ is written for our collective fan bases, our community, our family. We want you to know that you are seen and you are not alone shining through life’s myriad of joy and pain. We can’t wait to feast our eyes on you this summer!”

In other news, Halestorm has partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free to the community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

