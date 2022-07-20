Panic! At The Disco Share Dynamic New Song And Video “Middle Of A Breakup”

Home News Roy Lott July 20th, 2022 - 8:20 PM

Panic! At The Disco releases their new single “Middle of a Breakup.” The catchy song was produced and written by Brendon Urie alongside Jake Sinclair & Mike Viola. Its accompanying eye-popping visual was also released. The video shows Urie with his on-screen girlfriend through phases in the midst of breaking up with interpretive dances and Grease-inspired costumes. Check out the video below.

“Middle of a Breakup” follows the release of “Viva Las Vengeance,” the title track off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, due out August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. In support of the album, Urie will hit the road for The Viva Las Vengeance Tour, kicking off September 8 in Austin, TX. The tour includes stops at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Nashville, Portland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. It will then extend to Europe in 2023, kicking off on February 20 in Vienna, Antwerp and Paris bfore concluding in Manchester on March 10. MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website. The band is donating $1 from every ticket sold on their upcoming to their Highest Hopes Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to all people and communities who are subject to discrimination or abuse based on gender, race religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz