Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 2:42 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs has allegedly been sued by six more people, which allegedly includes two alleged women who allegedly claim he allegedly raped them, three alleged men who allege that he allegedly sexually assaulted them and an alleged 16 year old boy who allegedly says Diddy allegedly molested him at a party, reports The Associated Press.

It is allegedly the first time Diddy has been allegedly sued by someone, who allegedly claims they were an alleged minor at the time. These are allegedly the latest in over a dozen alleged lawsuits and alleged criminal charges that are allegedly filed against Diddy, who is currently incarcerated in federal prison.

Allegedly filed anonymously at a federal court in Manhattan, the alleged lawsuits claim that Diddy allegedly used his alleged fame and the alleged promise of stardom to draw the alleged Jane Does and alleged John Does to parties where they were allegedly drugged, allegedly sexually assaulted and allegedly beaten.

The lawsuits allege that the alleged assaults allegedly took place from the mid-1990s on through to 2021, with alleged locations ranging from Diddy’s alleged infamous “white parties” at the Hamptons, which is allegedly a party celebrating the Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn and an alleged room inside Macy’s department store in midtown Manhattan.

One of the John Does alleged claims that when he was 16, Diddy allegedly touched his genitals at one of his alleged white parties in 1998. After Diddy allegedly told the then-teenager that he allegedly had “the look” of a star, Doe allegedly claims that Diddy allegedly ordered him to take off his alleged pants and allegedly insisting that it is allegedly a rite of alleged passage.

In one alleged lawsuit, a Jane Doe allegedly claims that when she allegedly was a freshman in college, Diddy allegedly invited her and her friend to an alleged party at an alleged hotel in 2004. She alleges that the rapper allegedly gave them drinks, allegedly ordered them to snort cocaine and allegedly raped her inside the alleged locked hotel room. Doe allegedly included claims that Diddy allegedly forced her friend to perform alleged oral sex on him and allegedly threatened their lives if they did not obey.

A different Jane Doe alleged that, at a 1995 party in Brooklyn, for Notorious B.I.G.’s music video “One More Chance,” Diddy allegedly brought her into an alleged bathroom to allegedly talk privately and allegedly began to kiss her. When she allegedly tried to pull away, she allegedly claims he allegedly slammed her head against a wall so hard that she allegedly fell to the floor and he allegedly continued to allegedly and violently attack her. Doe alleges that Diddy allegedly raped her in the bathroom and afterward, allegedly threatened her that if she told anyone.

Additional John Doe alleged lawsuits allegedly claim Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted a security guard after allegedly drugging his beverage at an alleged 2006 white party, where he allegedly forced a different man employed by a rival fashion brand to allegedly perform oral sex on him in an alleged Macy’s stockroom in 2008 and he allegedly sexually assaulted another John Doe at an alleged party in October 2021.

Last week, Manhattan Judge Arun Subramanian set a trial date in the federal government’s case against Diddy, slating it to begin on May 5, 2025. Diddy faces charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy, alleged sex trafficking by force, alleged fraud, or alleged coercion and alleged transportation to allegedly engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and will remain in federal custody after multiple judges denied him bail, ruling that he presents a risk of threatening or harming witnesses.