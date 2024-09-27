Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Woman Who Claims To Have Miscarried After Alleged Sexual Assault

Home News Lily Meline September 27th, 2024 - 3:39 PM

Sean Combs, at the time of writing this, is involved in at least twelve sexual misconduct lawsuits. The latest to be filed was found out by the press earlier today, which states that Combs allegedly “coerced, harassed, drugged, and assaulted” a woman that, at this time, would like to remain anonymous, over the course of four years. According to the plaintiff, one of these acts of non-consensual sexual intercourse resulted in her becoming pregnant and later suffering a miscarriage.

Allegedly, most of the plaintiff’s meet-ups with Combs would end with her being drugged with substances like ketamine until she passed out, then waking up with bruises that weren’t present the night before. According to the case, there were several occasions where Combs asked his agent(s) to film her assault as it was happening.

When asked about the case, the plaintiff’s prosecutor responded, “Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims. No one is above the law. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”





