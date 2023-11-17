Home News Tiffany Cheng November 17th, 2023 - 11:14 AM

Today, Friday, November 17, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been allegedly sued for alleged sexual assault. According to Pitchfork, Combs was allegedly sued by Cassie, an R&B and pop singer, for alleged sexual and alleged physical abuse. The alleged lawsuit against Combs’s alleged sexual assault was allegedly filed in a New York federal court. The alleged defendants that were allegedly named by the female pop singer allegedly are: Epic Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records LLC, Combs Enterprises LLC, and 10 “Doe Corporations.”

In Cassie’s alleged lawsuit against Combs’s alleged sexual assault, she allegedly met Diddy at the alleged age of 19, allegedly in either 2005 or 2006. Combs was allegedly 37 at that time. The alleged lawsuit also alleges that allegedly in February of 2006, Cassie allegedly signed an alleged ten-album deal allegedly with Combs’s alleged record deal. After allegedly signing the alleged record deal allegedly with Combs, Cassie alleges in her alleged lawsuit against Combs for alleged sexual assault that her alleged relationship with Combs caused her to “[…] quickly thrust into the spotlight, and was unfamiliar with how to navigate her new celebrity status. Mr. Combs’ recognition and glorification of Ms. Ventura’s naivete proved to set the groundwork for his manipulative and coercive romantic and sexual relationship with Ms. Ventura, a woman nearly two decades his junior.”

The alleged lawsuit against Combs for alleged sexual assault also alleges that Combs allegedly attended the R&B and pop singer’s alleged 21st birthday party. Combs allegedly pulled Cassie into an alleged bathroom during the alleged afterparty in an alleged hotel suite. When he allegedly pulled the singer into an alleged bathroom, he allegedly “forcibly” kissed her without her consent. The alleged lawsuit also alleges that allegedly by 2010, Diddy or his alleged management team allegedly was financially responsible for the female singer’s housing, transportation, vacations, designer clothing, etc.

The alleged lawsuit also allegedly focused on Combs’ alleged drug abuse. In an alleged instance allegedly occurring in late 2007, the alleged lawsuit allegedly claimed that Cassie allegedly could not refuse Combs’ alleged pressuring of her to allegedly take more drugs. Cassie’s attorneys alleges that Combs was allegedly addicted to prescription painkillers, given that “when Mr. Combs exhausted his supply of pills, he [allegedly] demanded that Ms. Ventura [Cassie] procure prescriptions from this Miami doctor in her own name.” In another segment of the alleged lawsuit against Combs for his alleged sexual assault, it alleges that within an alleged year of him allegedly signing into music production agency, Bad Boy Records, Combs allegedly been involved with almost all instances of Cassie’s life. Moreover, in another claim, it alleges that Combs also allegedly had all of the female singer’s alleged medical records that were allegedly forwarded to his alleged email address, allegedly including an alleged MRI Cassie received due to alleged memory loss from allegedly taking alleged prescription painkillers or alleged head injuries allegedly caused by Combs.

Cassie also alleges alleged physical violence that allegedly occurred between her and Combs. She alleges that the rapper has allegedly beaten her and allegedly left bruises on her body. In allegedly January of 2009, the alleged lawsuit alleges that Diddy allegedly learned that the pop singer allegedly spoke to alleged music manager to allegedly grow her music career. Furthermore, Diddy had allegedly been accused for allegedly stomping on Cassie’s face, leaving Cassie incredibly traumatized from his alleged abuse against her.

Combs also allegedly was claimed to direct the female singer to allegedly perform alleged sexual acts with alleged sex workers at alleged hotels. She also had been allegedly given alleged drugs. Cassie also alleges that Combs allegedly filming her and alleged occasional physical assault. Cassie allegedly fell out of her alleged relationship with Combs in 2011, whereby she allegedly had an alleged brief relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. In February of 2012, Combs allegedly blew up Kid Cudi’s car. Kid Kudi allegedly confirmed that the alleged event of his car blowing up actually happened.

In 2016, Cassie alleges that during that year, she allegedly tried to leave an alleged hotel room allegedly shared between her and Combs. Combs also allegedly resorted to alleged physical violence toward her. Cassie also claimed that her music production agencies Bad Boy Management and Sony Music allegedly contacted her that her single would be allegedly withheld if she did not respond to Combs’s alleged calls. In September 2018, the alleged lawsuit also alleges that in that year, Combs allegedly raped her.

This is not the only time Combs is allegedly accused for an alleged crime. Yesterday, November 16, Combs’s Diageo Tequila lawsuit had been allegedly called to be allegedly paused until 2024 as his appeals court allegedly considers alleged private arbitration.