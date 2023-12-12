The Recording Academy Considering Revoking Sean “Diddy” Combs Grammy Invite Due To Sexual Assault Allegations

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 12:44 PM

According to thefader.com, artist Sean “Diddy” Combs may not be able to attend the 2024 Grammys after the Recording Academy have confirmed they are still considering the invite to Combs, who has been sued by four different women over alleged sexual abuse claims in the past month. Combs‘s album The Love Album: Off the Grid is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at next year’s ceremony, which the artist is currently invited to attend. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, the Recording Academy has admitted that they are in discussions about if the invitation should remain in place: “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

Currently there is no word as to whether Combs‘s nomination could be rescinded, though it does seem unlikely that the Academy would do that. Artists Louis C.K. and Marilyn Manson, both of who have been allegedly accused of alleged sexual abuse by alleged women in the past, were nominated in 2021, with C.K. winning Best Comedy Album.

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told The Wrap prior to the 2021 ceremony that the Academy “won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria.”

Last month Cassie became the first woman to claim that Combs allegedly sexual abused her. The former couple reached a private settlement one day after Cassie went public with her allegations.