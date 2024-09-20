Sean “Diddy” Combs Allegedly Placed on Suicide Watch

Home News Lily Meline September 20th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

After being accused of sexual assault by at least eight different people––including former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, who officially filed a lawsuit against him last week––Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested earlier this week on counts of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The former artist was allegedly denied bail twice after pleading not guilty and placed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he will remain until the beginning of his trial. Combs is, allegedly, in a state of shock considering his current predicament and is acting erratically. These are often symptoms present in suicidal inmates, which lead to him being placed on suicide watch.

This is, unfortunately, a fairly common occurrence at the facility. As Consequence Sound mentioned in their article on this subject, at least four inmates have died by suicide at Metropolitan Detention Center in the past three years.

No official word has been released about Combs’ current mental state. His next conference hearing will be held on September 24.