Sean “Diddy” Combs Home Raided By Department Of Homeland Security In Alleged Sex Trafficking Investigation

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Today, March 25th, authorities were seen raiding the multi-million dollar home of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The raid is rumored to be linked to an alleged sex trafficking case along with the solicitation and distribution of narcotics and firearms. An anonymous source told NBC that three Jane Does and one John Doe have been interviewed by the Southern District of New York concerning these crimes related to Combs. This source states that another set of three Jane Does are set to be interviewed as well.

Newschopper4 was seen overhead the raid while federal authorities with protective gear and weapons surrounded Combs’ mansion. In addition, a video source from Miami Los Angeles confirms that federal authorities were also present at Combs’ Florida property at the same time.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently “facing a lawsuit by a woman who accused Combs and two other men of raping her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.” This woman is the fourth person to come forward about the sexual assault committed by Combs. In this new lawsuit, the woman pressing charges stated that she met the president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment record label, Harve Pierre, when she was in 11th grade. She accuses Pierre, an unknown man, and Combs of giving her drugs and alcohol. She states that these men took turns raping her.

Combs has denied all allegations made against him.