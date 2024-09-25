Sean Diddy Combs Arson Allegations Reportedly Line Up With Kid Cudi’s 2012 Car Firebombing Incident

Home News Maleah Rowe September 25th, 2024 - 7:20 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been faced with several lawsuits this year. After being allegedly arrested, being denied bail and placed on alleged suicide watch all in the span of a week, another section of his alleged charges is now being looked into. According to Stereogum, the ongoing indictment process makes mention to a case of alleged kidnapping and alleged arson that seem to line up in terms of timeline with the alleged firebombing of Kid Cudi’s car back in 2012.

According to the NY Times, Combs’ ex-wife, Cassie Ventura claimed that in 2012, Combs allegedly became so angry with her and rapper Kid Cudi’s alleged relationship that he allegedly said “he would [allegedly] blow up the rapper’s car.” Some time later, the lawsuit claims that “Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.” Kid Cudi has also claimed that he “had a car that exploded,” the NY Times reports. “This is all true,” he issued in a statement to the outlet.

Although the federal indictment hasn’t mentioned the name of the alleged victim in the alleged car firebombing incident, the times and details allegedly line up with Ventura’s statement. The relevance of this accusation lies within federal prosecutors’ attempts to prove Combs is allegedly capable of committing the alleged list of crimes he is being sued for.

This claim of alleged arson comes after Combs’ extensive list of alleged cases being filed against him, including allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and filming women without their consent, as well as alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.