Rapper Sean Combs, also known by his stage name “Diddy,” allegedly had been accused of two additional alleged sexual assault lawsuits. According to Stereogum, Diddy had been allegedly accused before the alleged deadline of the Adult Survivors Act. The alleged lawsuit filed against the rapper for his alleged cases for alleged sexual assault was allegedly filed this week.

In one alleged lawsuit, Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that Diddy allegedly drugged and allegedly raped her in 1991. She allegedly claims that the rapper “[allegedly] videotapped his crime [of allegedly drugging and allegedly raping her] and allegedly distributed the tape to others in the music industry…” The alleged lawsuit alleges that Dickerson-Neal allegedly reluctantly agreed to have dinner with the rapper in January of 1991. She allegedly was also drugged by the rapper, which led her to be allegedly unable to neither stand nor walk. Furthermore, she allegedly was sexually assaulted when Diddy allegedly took her to an alleged place he was allegedly staying in. After the alleged sexual assault, the alleged tape that Diddy was allegedly recording of her was allegedly told by Jocedi’s Devante Swing that “everyone” allegedly saw her “[alleged] sex tape.” Swing also claims that he was allegedly afraid of speaking against the rapper’s alleged sexual assault.

In another alleged lawsuit filed against Sean Combs, another woman who allegedly accused the rapper of alleged sexual assault was Jane Doe. Doe alleges that Combs and Aaron Hall allegedly raped both her and an alleged friend of hers in allegedly either 1990 or 1991. Furthermore, Doe alleges that the alleged sexual assault occurred after she and her friend allegedly met the rapper and Hall allegedly at the MCA Records offices in New York. Doe and her friend allegedly were then brought to Hall’s alleged apartment. Doe alleges that she was allegedly offered alcoholic drinks and was allegedly pressured to have alleged sexual intercourse with Combs. She also allegedly was forced to have alleged sexual intercourse with the rapper’s friend shortly after. Doe’s alleged lawsuit also allegedly filed that her friend, too, had alleged sexual intercourse allegedly with both Hall and Combs. The lawsuit also alleges that after an alleged few days later, Combs allegedly visited both Doe and her friend where they were allegedly staying in. She claimed that the rapper allegedly choked and allegedly assaulted Doe. He was also allegedly searching for Doe’s friend.

This is not the only time Sean Combs had been allegedly reported for his alleged sexual assault. Singer song-writer Cassie had also allegedly experienced and detailed her alleged experience with the rapper allegedly sexually assaulting her. However, the alleged lawsuit against Combs had been allegedly settled.