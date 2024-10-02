120 Men & Women In Process Of Filing Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Against Sean Diddy Combs Including 25 Alleged Minors

Home News Maleah Rowe October 2nd, 2024 - 9:05 PM

Around 120 men and women are coming forward with new claims towards the infamous musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has faced numerous lawsuits this year alone. Last month, Combs was charged with alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and fraud.

The 120 people include 25 alleged minors, the youngest being allegedly 9 years old. Texan lawyer, Tony Buzbee is in contact with the accusers and has revealed in a virtual press conference he held that 120 people are made up of 60 men and 60 women. Buzbee also revealed the youngest alleged victim “met with Diddy at his Bad Boy office in Manhattan for an audition and was ‘trying to land a record deal’ in a competitive process that included ‘other boys’” when he was allegedly sexually assaulted not only by Combs but multiple other people in the studio, according to NME.

NME also reports how Buzbee states that “New York and California will likely recognize the ‘majority’ of the 120 cases,” the alleged victims plan to bring civil claims against Combs and his alleged accomplices. The alleged victims’ cases are also in the process of filing.

Combs most recent claims include him and his bodyguard allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and filming a woman, along with arson allegations, a lawsuit from a woman who claims to have had a miscarriage after Combs allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claims Combs allegedly threatened, drugged, and assaulted her for over four years. One of the alleged acts of sexual assault left her pregnant, and later suffering a miscarriage.

Combs was allegedly arrested, denied bail, and was allegedly placed on suicide watch last month, awaiting his trial. Combs lawyer Erica Wolf revealed that Combs “‘emphatically and categorically denies’ the allegations,” according to NME. This mass occurrence of lawsuits began when Combs’ ex-wife, Cassie Ventura, spoke out about Combs allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Combs is expected to appear in court for his next hearing on October 9th.