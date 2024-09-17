Sean Diddy Combs Arrested & Charged With Sex Trafficking, Racketeering, Fraud Following Grand Jury Indictment

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 12:34 PM

According to consequence.net, Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly arrested in New York City on Monday night following an alleged grand jury indictment. According to the indictment, Combs allegedly faces alleged federal charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy, alleged sex trafficking by force, alleged fraud or alleged coercion and alleged transportation to allegedly engage in alleged prostitution.

The alleged indictment alleges that Combs allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

It also allegedly cites alleged “recurrent and widely known” alleged physical abuse “on numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009, when Combs allegedly “assaulted women by, among other things, strikes, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them.” According to the alleged indictment, Combs and other members of the Combs Enterprise allegedly used this power to allegedly intimidate, allegedly threaten and allegedly lure female victims into his alleged orbit under the pretense of an alleged romantic relationship.

Combs then allegedly threatened them to allegedly engage in alleged extended sex acts with alleged male commercial sex workers that Combs allegedly referred to as Freak Offs, which allegedly were elaborate and produced alleged sex performances that he allegedly arranged, allegedly directed, allegedly masturbated during and allegedly often recorded.

To arrange these alleged Freak Offs, which allegedly occurred regularly and sometimes allegedly lasted multiple days, Combs and members of his alleged enterprise allegedly transported alleged commercial sex workers internationally and allegedly across state lines. The Freak Offs were allegedly facilitated by alleged employees who allegedly booked and allegedly stocked hotel rooms with alleged necessary supplies including alleged controlled substances, alleged baby oil and alleged lubricant.

In addition to the alleged criminal charges, Combs is allegedly facing alleged civil lawsuits allegedly from at least six women who allegedly have accused him of alleged sexual abuse.