Primus To Auction Off Autographed Guitars Purchased For Sick New World Set After Gear Failed To Arrive

In an unexpected twist at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, Primus turned a potential disaster into a stroke of rock ‘n’ roll luck. Coming off of a two night sold out run at Red Rocks in Colorado along their Sessanta Tour with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, the band faced a new challenge when a snowstorm stranded their gear.

Knowing the show must go on and wasting no time, frontman Les Claypool and guitarist Larry LaLonde headed straight to a nearby guitar shop, picked up a pair of matching Fender instruments and delivered their set as planned. Now, following this memorable performance, Primus is now auctioning the Fender guitars to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more information and to bid on the Fender guitars, please visit www.closiit.com/ primusforstjude.

While talking about St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Claypool says: “Ler and I wanted to match up (like ZZ Top!) The bass turned out to be very nice and played like a dream. Tempted to keep it but want to do something for St. Judes because they are a magical entity.”

As they reach the end of the Sessanta tour tomorrow night with a performance at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Primus is not slowing down. Between wrapping up this tour and starting their summer co-headlining tour with Coheed & Cambria on July 12 in Redding, CA, Primus has scheduled a series of special headlining and festival performances, including an appearance at the High Sierra Music Festival on Saturday, July 6.

The tours also follow the release of Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set, which revisits Claypool‘s extensive solo career, featuring remastered versions of his work from the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade to Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains. This collection showcases the depth and versatility of Claypool’s contributions to music over the years.

