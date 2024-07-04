Cradle Of Filth’s New Album Is Complete, Teases Lead Single For October Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 12:20 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, During a new interview with Hayley Leggs of TotalRock, Cradle Of Filth‘s frontman Dani Filth mentioned that the band‘s new album is finished: “The new single will come out at the beginning of October prior to our European tour… So, yeah, new single prior to the album that’s coming out. I’m going to say end of February, but I’d be lying. ‘Cause I’ve got no idea. But it’s around that time.”

Filth continued with: “The album we started last July, and our record company was, like, ‘Why are you taking so long?’ It’s, like, ‘Well, because we’re on tour.’ We started the album and then we literally went off on tour for two months. So, yeah, we’ve been very, very busy.”

When being asked about the musical direction of the new material, the frontman says: “It’s a step on from the last record. Same production values, same producer, although we always approach it from a different way, so it does sound a lot different. I can’t go too much into it because no matter what I say, it’s not really gonna justify or do do justice to the tracks on there. It’s very hard to explain. It’s got elements of Dusk… And Her Embrace vibe wise. Vocally, it’s a bit of everything.”

“It’s an aggressive record. It’s a very catchy record. Yeah, it’s just something that’s gonna really please our fans. We’ve worked very hard on it. And the last record was received really well, Existence Is Futile. It’s an advancement from that. But it’s not because I’m being told, ‘Keep it calm. You can’t talk about the record yet.’ It’s very difficult to talk about something that’s got so much in it.” said Filth.