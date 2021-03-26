Tomahawk Take a Run Through the Jungle in the New Video for “Predators and Scavengers”

Home News Anna Scott March 26th, 2021 - 10:39 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Following an eight-year hiatus, rock supergroup Tomahawk has shared their fifth studio album, Tonic Immobility, out today via Ipecac Records. With it they have also shared a new video for “Predators and Scavengers.”

This videos follows another video shared ahead of the album for “Business Casual.” The “Predators and Scavengers” video features an unnerving animated figure overlayed on a clip of a trip through the wood. The song is like their other material with its catchy guitar riffs and powerful rock vocals, with an incredibly strong chorus. The video was directed, animated and produced by Diego Cumplido.

Check out the “Predators and Scavengers” video here:

Guitarist Duane Denison shares, “‘Predators and Scavengers’ started out as a general observation on the current ecological climate of our planet. Perhaps it could also be applied to the socioeconomic climate as well?”

The album was immediately well-received by fans, excited for new material following the eight year break. Tonic Immobility was also shared on the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut self-titled album. Frontman Mike Patton has also remained busy – sharing that his other supergroup Dead Cross is has been creating more music, and also released a fourth album, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, with another experimental metal group of his, Mr. Bungle.

Tonic Immobility, the exciting new album from Tomahawk, is available now in digital, CD digipak and LP.

