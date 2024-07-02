Dropkick Murphys, Rancid & AFI Raise Over $200,000 For Sick Of It All’s Cancer GoFundMe

Home News Collin Herron July 2nd, 2024 - 3:01 PM

“Dropkick Murphys perform their St. Patrick’s Day Tour at Toyota Arena, in Ontario, CA, USA on 14 February, 2024.”

Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, and AFI are among the bands, artists, and fans who have donated more than $200,000 to a GoFundMe for Sick of It All singer Lou Koller after his recent cancer diagnosis. Consequence.net, reported last week Koller was diagnosed with a tumor in his esophagus, forcing Sick of It All to cancel their European tour. A GoFundMe was subsequently launched, revealing that the tumor is cancerous (adenocarcinoma), and many of his peers in the punk-rock community have donated to help out with his medical bills and loss of income while off the road.

Of the 4,000-plus donations that have come in so far, the aforementioned bands Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, and AFI have made the largest donations at $5,000 each. In addition, AFI frontman Davey Havok donated a separate $2,000 on his own (under his birth name David Marchand), and fellow scene vets Hot Water Music and Snapcase each contributed $1,000 to the fundraiser, as did Obituary vocalist John Tardy and Napalm Death singer Barney Greenway. Also, Dropkick Murphy will be performing at the Met on September 25th. According to mxdwn.com, Irish punk band Dropkick Murphys has kicked off their annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour, coming to The Met in Philadelphia on September 25th.