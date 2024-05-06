The Sisters Of Mercy Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 3:48 PM

The Sisters Of Mercy have announced a run of 26 shows this fall that includes the band stopping in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’s The Greek, San Francisco’s The Masonic, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and more. Electronic duo Blaqk Audio featuring beloved musical pioneers Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI will be the support for each tour date. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 with pre sales beginning Wednesday, May 8 to Thursday, May 9 by clicking here .

The Sisters Of Mercy has been defining, defying and denying numerous sub genres of rock and roll over four decades. Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls has mesmerized the masses for several generations. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you’ve got the recipe for a killer night.

The Sisters Of Mercy Tour Dates

9/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore *

9/15 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre *

9/17 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Theater *

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

9/20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

9/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

9/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

9/26 – St. Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre *

9/27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy *

9/29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

10/1 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *

10/3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

10/5 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

10/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

10/11 – 12 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

10/15 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum *

10/16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Events Center *

10/19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

10/23 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

10/25 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live *

10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY *

* = w/ Blaqk Audio