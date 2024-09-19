Metallica Announces Spring and Summer 2025 Tour Dates Featuring Ice Nine Kills, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit, and Pantera

Home News Lily Meline September 19th, 2024 - 7:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Starting in April 2023, Metallica’s massive M72 World Tour has lasted over a year and a half, with the last planned show set as ten days from now in Mexico City. However, the band is now throwing the ultimate encore and extending the tour another year.

While the tour has been criticized for the tickets’ exuberant prices, at least three million fans have attended the tour’s previous shows, so there’s clearly a demand for the band to continue playing. Plus, a portion of the ticket sales are dedicated to local charities with each concert through Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, which makes the cost a little more reasonable. Hell, at the rate they’re at now, they might as well keep the tour going for the next decade!

They’re upping the ante in next year’s shows by bringing on heavy-hitting rock groups like Limp Bizkit, Pantera, and Ice Nine Kills, presumably as openers. To contain all of the star power, two of the shows are set to be held in college football stadiums: the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY, on April 19, and the Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA, on May 7.

Here are the planned shows for the Spring & Summer 2025 North American stretch of the M72 World Tour:

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support





