The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Announces Steven Drozd’s Daughter Has Been Found & Is Safe After Going Missing

According to brooklynvegan.com, Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd, daughter of The Flaming Lips‘ Steven Drozd who has been missing for two days in the Seattle area, has been found safe. Drozd disappeared late in the morning on October 5 and was last seen in the vicinity of Seattle’s Space Needle.

The Flaming Lips played Seattle the night before as part of their tour with Weezer and Dinosaur Jr. To help spread the news, Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne went on instagram to share his happiness: “Yessssss. Mother has spoke with her. THANK YOU everyone for all your posts and all your networking and all your support and all your skills and all your trust and all your LOVE !”

