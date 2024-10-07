Al Jourgensen & Paul Barker Sign To Cleopatra Records For Final Ministry Album

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 1:51 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Cleopatra Records has announced the signing of band Ministry, featuring the key members Al Jourgensen and Paul Barker. In the following statement, Brian Perera, president of Cleopatra Records, has shared his excitement about Ministry‘s reunion: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ministry back home to Cleopatra. We’ve always taken great care of their classic Wax Trax! recordings and now, as we reunite with Paul and Al, we’re ready to continue honoring and expanding their iconic legacy.”

Jourgensen adds: “Looking forward to how this new and final Ministry record comes out. Turns out working with Paul is like riding a bike; you never forget how. Buckle up, this is going to be a good one. It seems that everything has come full circle, with the re-inclusion of Paul for the Final record, it’s like wrapping a bow on a 40-plus-year career.”

The band’s 16th studio album, Hopiumforthemasses, is also out now through Nuclear Blast Records and streaming on all networks. The album features the singles “Goddamn White Trash,” “Just Stop Oil,” “B.D.E.” and “New Religion.” Since bring formed 1981, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Jourgensen, who is considered to be the pioneer of industrial music.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat