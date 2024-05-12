Ministry Perform “Work For Love,” “I’m Falling” & “Effigy (I’m Not An)” For First Time In 40 Years During Cruel World Set

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 12th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

For the first time since 1984, Ministry performed “Work for Love” and “I’m Falling” & “Effigy (I’m Not An)” during Cruel World Festival in Pasadena. The festival featuring Duran Duran, Interpol and many others, got to experience a setlist that demonstrated the length of Ministry’s discography.

Additionally, Ministry played “All Day” “Over the Shoulder,” and “Just Like You” for the first time since they played them live in 1987.

These songs from Ministry’s first albums 1983s With Sympathy and 1986s Twitch have been hidden behind their more recent music, like their newest release “New Religion.” Recent shifts with Paul Barker rejoining for their final album, and these throwback performances, show’s Ministry’s long legacy. It seems Ministry has and will continue to produce music, lengthening their presence in the music world.

Ministry’s Setlist from Cruel World Festival:

“Work for Love”

“All Day”

“Over the Shoulder”

“Just Like You”

“We Believe”

“I’m Falling”

“Effigy (I’m Not An)”

“Revenge”

“(Everyday Is) Halloween”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat