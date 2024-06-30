Al Jourgensen & Paul Barker Tease Something With New In Studio Photo

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 30th, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Al Jourgensen of Ministry, and former member Paul Barker have teased potential new content in new photo. Posted to Ministry’s Instagram (@weareministry) and taken by Derick Smith, the photo captures Jourgenson and Barker in studio with the caption, “Hypo Luxa/Hermes Pan…stay tuned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministry (@weareministry)

Al Jourgensen shared, in a recent interview with Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights, Paul Barker is planning to rejoin the band for their final album. Jourgensen stated, “We have one more. When, when I [previously said we had one more album left to do], I just finished ‘Hopium’. So we have one more new record coming out, which I’m re-recruiting an old mate from the early days. Paul Barker is gonna rejoin the band and we’re gonna record that together and that will be our last one.” Barker hasn’t been involved with Ministry since 2004, meaning that the reprise of his role as bassist will be his first time in 20 years.

According to Blabbermouth, Jourgensen continued this statement by declaring his own retirement after the final album production, “After we take care of like the last couple albums, last couple tours coming up here, then, yeah, I’m pretty much into film scoring and activism. At that point, I honestly think that — because our lyrics are pretty sarcastic and politically charged, yet I really think I’d make more of a difference in the long run by being just strictly an activist without pay, very similar to what Tom Morello is doing. So more along those lines. Between that and film scores. I’m quite happy. It’s not like I’m just gonna curl up into a ball and get a grandma blanket and watch TV all day or something and play golf.” He continues, “The creative process doesn’t stop. It’s just that you refocus it as opposed to like just one band all the time and trying to top yourself and make sure that you don’t suck less than the last one. That’s not interesting to me at this point. Just keep moving forward.”

Last month, Ministry performed at the Curel World Festival in Pasadena. The performance was the first time in 40 years that classic songs, “Work for Love” and “I’m Falling” & “Effigy (I’m Not An)” were played live by the band.

The recent throwbacks and the announcement of what could be the final production of Ministry is a tribute to the band’s long legacy. They are not stopping yet, and fans are waiting for what could be a spectacular final album with Paul Barker’s return.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat