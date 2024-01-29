Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Ministry & Filter Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 12:51 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to loudwire.com, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are teaming up once again for a summer 2024 U.S. tour, with support from Ministry and Filter. The news about the upcoming tour follows the past year’s Freaks on Parade Tour with the same bill. Everything kicks off on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through September 18 in Forth Worth, Texas.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins on January 31 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code SPOTLIGHT. General ticket sales start on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. F

Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold – out dates by StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

On another note, Cooper has announced a 50 anniversary deluxe edition of his 1973 album, Billion Dollar Babies. The expanded set arrives on March 8 digitally and the album will also be available in three LP and two CD physical formats. Pre-order here.

Freaks on Parade Tour Dates

8/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

8/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/1 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/4 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/6 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/7 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/8 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena