Al Jourgensen Says Paul Barker Will Rejoin Ministry & Record Band’s Final Album

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In a recent interview with Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights, Al Jourgensen has confirmed that he is planning to say farewell to Ministry soon.

“Film scores are really where I wanna be right now,” he said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “After we take care of like the last couple albums, last couple tours coming up here, then, yeah, I’m pretty much into film scoring and activism. At that point, I honestly think that — because our lyrics are pretty sarcastic and politically charged, yet I really think I’d make more of a difference in the long run by being just strictly an activist without pay, very similar to what Tom Morello is doing. So more along those lines. Between that and film scores. I’m quite happy. It’s not like I’m just gonna curl up into a ball and get a grandma blanket and watch TV all day or something and play golf.”

He continues to explain “The creative process doesn’t stop. It’s just that you refocus it as opposed to like just one band all the time and trying to top yourself and make sure that you don’t suck less than the last one. That’s not interesting to me at this point. Just keep moving forward.”

Jourgensen went on to say that Ministry’s 16th album, Hopiumforthemasses which is slated for release March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records, will not be the band’s final record. “We have one more,” he said. “When, when I [previously said we had one more album left to do], I just finished ‘Hopium’. So we have one more new record coming out, which I’m re-recruiting an old mate from the early days. Paul Barker is gonna rejoin the band and we’re gonna record that together and that will be our last one.”

The band recently released their lastest single “B.D.E.” in January. They will also be hitting the road with Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and Filter this summer along with a special festival set at the annual Cruel World festival in Los Angeles, CA. They will play songs from their With Sympathy and Twitch album era.

