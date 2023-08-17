Ministry Announces New Album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES For March 2024 Release, Share Song & Video “Goddamn White Trash”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today Ministry‘s frontman Al Jourgensen has announced that the band’s upcoming album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, will be released on March 1, 2024 by Nuclear Blast Records.

Over the course of nine tracks, Jourgensen is righteously cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe that needs a boot up its ass. Also the singer is merely looking around at all of souls but the frontman has a microphone and uses it to rage on about the state of the world.

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians John Bechdel (keyboards,) Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars,) Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass,) HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

In the press release Jourgensen shares his thoughts about the upcoming album.

“Just like you or anybody else, I’m simply a passenger in this lifetime. I’m watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right. A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I’m on this trip too. If I see something, I say something. That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger.”

Following the news about HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, Ministry have shared their first taste of the new material with the official release of “Goddamn White Trash,”featuringKeenan.

As a whole, “Goddamn White Trash” is a killer composition which features face smacking instrumentation sizzling the hair with vein jolting sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful tones. As for the music video, each scene represents the negativity that constantly surround our society.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Tracklist

B.D.E. Goddamn White Trash*** Just Stop Oil Aryan Embarrassment** TV Song 1/6 Edition New Religion It’s Not Pretty Cult of Suffering* Ricky’s Hand

*Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

**Featuring Jello Biafra

***Featuring Pepper Keenan