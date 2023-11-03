Ministry Shares Brand-New Track & Video For “Just Stop Oil”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 3rd, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Ministry shares a brand-new track & video “Just Stop Oil” from their upcoming 16th studio album Hopiumforthemasses. Al Jourgensen shares about the track, “Ministry approves this message and the movement behind it. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!” This single follows the release of their earlier single “Goddamn White Trash”.

The song “Just Stop Oil” by Ministry tackles the pressing matter of ecological havoc brought upon by the dependence on fossil fuels, with a particular emphasis on oil. The words of the song mirror the exasperation and fury directed at society for their lack of action and indifference towards the repercussions of their choices. The chorus “Just Stop Oil” serves as a fervent appeal to halt the extraction and utilization of oil, an activity that wreaks havoc on the ecosystem. It serves as an urgent summons to take immediate measures in order to avert further harm. The lyric video promotes a right cause relating each phrase of the song with each of the images or footage with a heavy metal and punk rock sound.

The lyrics shed light on the severity of the circumstance. The words delve into the distortion of knowledge and the concealment of truths, resulting in doubt and mockery. The song underlines the pressing nature of the present, cautioning that humanity teeters on the edge of a calamitous occurrence. The song also acknowledges the importance of standing up against this harmful pattern and the necessity for individuals to voice their opposition. It underscores the significance of advocating for a brighter tomorrow and refusing to let silence triumph. The words convey a feeling of urgency and an awareness that time is rapidly slipping away.

They have also gone on tour for the spring 2024 North American Tour dates with Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly. This tour will be joined by Ministry’s present group of musicians, which is John Bechdel, Monte Pittman, and Cesar Soto, as well as Roy Mayorga and Paul D’Amour, the album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES that features nine tracks and a variety of notable guest contributors. These include Eugene Hutz from Gogol Bordello, Jello Biafra who has collaborated with the band for a long time, and Pepper Keenan, the frontman of Corrosion of Conformity.