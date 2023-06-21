Al Jourgensen Reveals Deep Hated for Album With Sympathy Burning the Original Two-Inch Master Tape

Home News Roy Lott June 21st, 2023 - 8:40 PM

Fans may want to see Ministry sooner rather than later. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, frontman Al Jourgensen spoke about the band’s fuure, suggesting that he’d put an end to Ministry within the “next couple of years,” after recording another album or two.

“I view it as almost like karmic, where my career is winding down with Ministry,” he said. “I’m going to stop Ministry in an album or two. I have other things I want to do and I’m really kind of now shackling myself [to the band] … So, I figure there’s only maybe one more Ministry album to go.”

“Maybe two,” he continued, “but probably one; the second one might actually be a remake of [Ministry’s debut album] With Sympathy, to tie a bow on the whole thing. I think this next year or two is going be really transformative, in the sense that I’m wrapping a bow on my entire career and saying, ‘Drop mic. Thank you. Thank you for buying our T-shirts.’ … It’s gonna be an interesting next couple of years.”

Jourgensen then reveals his hate for the band’s record With Sympathy, including burning the two original LP tapes of it. “My hatred for this record was so deep,” he said. “As a matter of fact, the two-inch [master] tapes of it, the actual two-inch tapes, I had a barbecue party and I burned them on a barbecue. So, there’s no existing original With Sympathy‘s. I just burned them.”

On the re-recorded versions, he added: “Let’s turn it from this synthpop thing into a metal arena-rock song… and then we’ll take it from there and see where it goes… If we can make it sound the way I want it, when I originally came up with these songs, then yes, I will do [a full tour behind the release]. If not, I won’t. … So, we’re working our way towards putting a bow on the whole thing and calling it a career. And then everyone can leave me the fuck alone so I can do what the fuck I want.”

The band is set to support Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie’s upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on August 24 in Dallas, TX.