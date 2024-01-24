Ministry Shares Empowering New Track “B.D.E.”

Home News Roy Lott January 24th, 2024 - 5:45 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Ministry has shared their latest song song “B.D.E.” (aka “Big Dick Energy”). The song reflects on oxic misogyny, violence against women, and incels are the latest target Al Jourgensen takes aim at. Along with the album’s release, the band released the song’s spellbinding music video that draws the line on the poisonous behavior seen in both politics and everyday life in 2024.

Jourgensen spoke about the track: “The incel subsect and general misogynistic tendencies in our society are dangerous yet seem to fly under the radar so we figured it’s time to shine a light on it. In true Ministry fashion, we battle it with sarcasm.”

“B.D.E.” hails from Ministry’s upcoming sixteenth album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES , out on March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records and follows the release of earlier singles “Just Stop Oil” and “Goddamn White Trash.”

Shortly before the album’s release date, the band will kick off their 2024 North American tour in San Francisco, CA on February 27. Frontline Assembly will join the band on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat