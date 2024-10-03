Zakk Wylde, Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen & More To Perform At Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 5:46 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Ozzy Osbourne will be honored at the October 19 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a speech by Jack Black and an all-star musical tribute featuring Tool singer Maynard James Keenan other rock stars.

The event marks Osbourne’s second induction to the Rock Hall after being inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. But this time, the singer’s induction honors his career outside of Sabbath, with the ceremony featuring a tribute to Osbourne’s legendary and successful solo work. The event will be televised live on Disney+, with a later broadcast on ABC.

As for the musical tribute, a star-studded cast of Keenan, Billy Idol and Jelly Roll will sing songs from Osbourne’s solo career, which will be backed by bassist Rob Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, Wolfgang Van Halen, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and producer Andrew Watt.

“I don’t know what to think,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone through email. “I’m still in shock that I’m getting inducted for a second time. But at the same time, I’m very excited.”

Black has been tapped to deliver the speech inducting Ozzy, who called the actor and Tenacious D founder “one of the few great actors that is also a genuine rock & roller and not acting the part.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz