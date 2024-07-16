Tenacious D Postpone Tour Following Deportation Calls From Australian Politician Over Trump Assassination Comment

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 12:28 PM

According to nme.com, Tenacious D has postponed their tour and confirmed that “all future creative plans are on hold” after Kyle Gass made a controversial comment about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. During the band’s live show in Sydney on July 14, Jack Black sang “Happy Birthday” to his bandmate Gass, before asking him to make a wish. Gass then said: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Earlier today, Australian federal senator Ralph Babet issued a letter calling for Black and Gass to be deported from Australia: “Tenacious D should be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert.”

NEW: Comedian Jack Black’s bandmate makes a “birthday wish” during a performance in Sydney, says he wishes they “don’t miss Trump next time.” Black was videoed giving Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass a birthday cake. “Make a wish,” Black said. Gass then responded: “Don’t… pic.twitter.com/jSyqrKISOl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2024

And now, Black has issued a statement online by saying how he was “blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

The Gass’s remark was about the failed assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where a shooter fired at Trump but only grazed his right ear. But the incident claimed the life of one attendant at the event two others were also critically injured. The shooter has since been identified as 20 year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead at the scene by a Secret Service sniper.

