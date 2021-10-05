Guns N’ Roses Welcomes Wolfgang Van Halen Onstage To Perform “Paradise City”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 7:59 PM

Guns N’ Roses welcomed their support act, Wolfgang Van Halen, to the stage for a performance of “Paradise City” at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on October 2 Saturday night. Wolfgang’s solo band Mammoth WVH has been opening up for GN’R since their US tour started in late July, and this time around Guns N’ Roses invited him onto the stage at the end of their set. Axl Rose invited him onto stage, exclaiming, “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s f**kin’ cool. You don’t understand — we’re talking legacy!”

Wolfgang, who plays the guitar, joined Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN’R for their Appetite for Destruction hit, singing backup on the song, as well according to consequence.net. Overnight, Wolfgang tweeted out a couple of photos from the show, writing, “Yeah, this actually happened” and “What a night!”

Watch the performance here:

Guns N’ Roses have been on a tour across North America recently, having also released “Hard Skool” just two weeks ago. Wolfgang Van Halen also went on record with the Rolling Stone Magazine recently expressing his disinterest in performing his late father, Eddie Van Halen’s song at the Grammy’s.