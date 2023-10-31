Ozzy Osbourne’s Wife Sharon Explains Why Ozzfest Ended

Home News James Reed October 31st, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have released the eighth episode of their revived podcast. This week, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack delve into the heart-pounding history of Ozzfest, remembering its beginnings, backstage antics, and performances by bands like Incubus, Tool, System of a Down, Snot, Disturbed, Marylin Manson, Limp Bizkit and more. They talk about what made Ozzfest special, reveal memories, and even discuss some chaotic moments that happened on the tour. They discuss the impact Ozzfest had on sending bands into stardom, share backstage accounts about various bands’ shenanigans, and explore concert safety due to recent events. Plus, don’t miss their insights on the tragic events at Astroworld and a glimpse into what’s coming with the Ozzfest documentary.

When asked why Ozzfest stopped, Sharon said: “Yeah, it was a very weird beast because all the bands were our mates, but the managers were greedy and…they thought that we were making billions on it and…We made a profit. But it was not like — we couldn’t retire on it. And managers and agents wanted more and more and more, and it just wasn’t cost effective anymore. We stopped, because it just wasn’t cost effective.”

She continued: “Years and years ago, one of the bands — it was the second Ozzfest we did, or the third — wouldn’t go on stage until I agreed to give them 10,000 more dollars. And they were holding everything up, and I said, ‘Of course, of course I’ll give it you.'” Pressed by Jack to name the act in question, Sharon said ‘Glenn Danzig’, to which Jack replied: “Why are you gonna protect that twat?”

Sharon went on to say that she “didn’t give them the money” that they were demanding. “They went on and played, and I went, ‘Fuck you. You signed a contract, your agent agreed it, and you’re just gouging,'” she recalled.

Ozzfest has not been a traveling festival in the U.S. since 2007’s “free” edition. The show morphed into a one-off event in Dallas in 2008, took 2009 off and played just six cities in 2010.