Robert Trujillo and Les Claypool Engage in a Bass Off at High Noon in Western-Style Short Film “Precious Metals”

California-bred singer Les Claypool has released a short film titled “Precious Metals,” which co-stars Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo. The film was directed by Claypool’s son Cage Claypool and was recently featured at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show.

In a press release, Les Claypool stated, “As a veteran music video director and wannabe filmmaker, it swells my chest with puffy pride to see my son Cage delve into the world of cinematography and excel at it. He blows me away with his skill set, perspective, work ethic an ease of collaboration. That’s my boy!!”

“Precious Metals” is based in a western landscape that shows Claypool using a metal detector and small shovels to search the ground. After digging through the dirt, Claypool is shown discovering a gold LC set. Trujillo shows up to no threat to Claypool soon after the discovery as they both show off their metal discoveries to one another. The film eventually ends with Claypool and Trujillo playing bass together.

The short film was created to promote the upcoming release of the Les Claypool Signature Pachyderm Gold P-Bass Pickup LC set. The video was presented by EMG Pickups, which is who Claypool collaborated with on the LC set.

Claypool also recently met up with Jason Momoa to talk playing bass since the actor was recently gifted a Fender for his birthday. There was even video footage posted on Primus’ Instagram of Claypool and Momoa jamming out together.

Primus, Claypool’s funk metal band, just recently scheduled an upcoming tour date for this August. The group is currently set to play at The Greek Theatre on August 7 later this year. The show is a part of their “Tribute to Kings” tour that has been rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Primus recently held a live stream concert back in December. Alive From Pachyderm Station took place on December 11 and was their first performance at Claypool Cellars, a winery owned by Claypool.

Photo credit: Marv Watson