Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Reveals Black Sabbath Turned Down Power Trip Reunion Set

According to Consequence, Black Sabbath has turned down the opportunity for a reunion at the Power Trip festival, this was revealed by their guitarist member Tony Iommi. Though member Ozzy Osbourne will still be performing at the festival, the whole band will not.

Iommi himself is the one who officially dismissed the idea due to his concerns about the stability of the health of the members of the band. He then offered some insight into the decision which specifically dealt with his worry for Ozzy Osbourne, he revealed that “He’s in hospital and out of hospital, and he’s really been fighting it; he really wants to get out there. But in my mind, it’s very difficult to sort of say yes. I’ve gotta think of the people in the band as well. I’ve gotta think of Ozzy if he’s gonna be all right to do a show and whatever. So I wasn’t that comfortable with it.” Iommi was not aware that Ozzy would instead perform by himself, his worry remains but he is happy to support his friend and says, “I hope he can do it and that it’ll be really good. He really wants to do it. And he’s really trying to pull to get himself back. He’s had to go through a lot of hard stuff lately. It’s such a shame, really. But he’s still fighting there.”

Iommi backs his decision by saying that he isn’t opposed to a reunion performance but that they need to make sure everyone is in “good shape” because they will be remembered by that performance and he does not want to have to cancel or have their reputation backslide. He even revealed that his own health has had its ups and downs ever since his diagnosis in 2012 of early-stage lymphoma. Iommi asserts that his touring days are over but hopes to continue making the occasional appearances in the future.