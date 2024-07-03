Ozzy Osbourne And Billy Morrison’s “Crack Cocaine” Hits Number 1 At Rock Radio

Home News Sarah Faller July 3rd, 2024 - 4:28 PM

Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne’s recent new collaborative piece “Crack Cocaine” from the album The Morrison Project hit the number 1 spot at MediaBase’s US active rock songs chart(via consequence)

The Billy Idol guitarist, and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s new collaboration comes from The Morrison Project. Billy Morrison’s new album which is full of notable collaborations including one from Steve Stevens, a fellow Billy Idol guitar player. The album was performed for the first time with Osbourne in April of this year in Los Angeles.

The title of the collaboration “Crack Cocaine” in relation to Ozzy Osbourne might be a shock to some. However the song is actually about being in love rather than the actual substance. Check out the song below.

Both Billy Morrison and Osbourne seem to be very pleased with the success of their recent collaboration as it edges out Pearl Jam and Nothing more for the active rock chart top spot.

This song must be a delight for fans who are devastated by the news of Osbourne deciding that he will be retiring from touring this year, only doing two more goodbye shows, and possibly a show with the original Black Sabbath.