Zakk Wylde Launches New Video Game Punchout!!, Black Label Society Announces Giveaway & New Vinyl Repressings

Zakk Wylde has just released his new video game Punchout!! which is a boxing game created by Antoine Lock. Punchout!! lets fans fight a pixelated version of Wylde in the boxing ring while music plays in the background. The game reminisces Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out; see for yourself here.

Wylde’s band Black Label Society has also recently announced vinyl represses of their records including their 2002 album 1919 Eternal, 2003’s The Blessed Hellride, and 2005’s Mafia. Signed copies of the band’s latest release Doom Crew Inc. have also been made available for purchase here. Black Label Society has also launched a giveaway of Wylde Audio Barbarian Rawtop Psychic Bullseye Guitar as well as a deluxe edition of Doom Crew Inc.

Black Label Society is currently on a North American tour with Anthrax this summer. The bands will be joined by Hatebreed as a special guest. Their next scheduled show is tonight (August 8) in Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom. They will also be visiting Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania before taking a trip to Canada, playing two shows in Toronto and Montreal. They will close out their trek on August 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore.

Black Label Society & Anthrax Co-Headlining Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

8/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**

8/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

8/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

8/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

8/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

8/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

8/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

8/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**

8/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside

8/23 – Toronto, ON @ History

8/24 – Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

8/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

8/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**

** No Hatebreed

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado