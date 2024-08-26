Jack White To Replace Queens of The Stone Age As Mempho Fest Headliner

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 12:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, organizers of the Mempho Music Festival announced that rock guitarist and singer Jack White will headline Mempho Fest on October 4-6. Described as one of a few “undisputed rock Gods to emerge in the 21st century” and winner of 12 Grammy Awards, White was included in Rolling Stone’s 2010 and 2023 lists of the greatest guitarists of all time.

The artist will replace The Queens Of The Stone Age as a headliner for the popular Memphis festival. White will headline with Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Cody Jinks, Goose, The Roots, Sublime With Rome, Marcus King, Charles Wesley Godwin, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and other artists at the Radians Amphitheatre at Memphis Botanic Garden. Tickets are selling fast and prices will increase soon. Tickets are available for purchase online at memphofest.com.

While talking about White, festival producer Jeff Bransford says: “We are sad about the cancellation of Queens of the Stone Age, and we wish Josh Homme a speedy recovery. We were extremely fortunate that Jack White chose an unconventional path in releasing his latest solo album, NO NAME. His tour has consisted of playing last-minute shows and announcing on short notice. This worked for us, and we are so excited that Jack White will be performing at this year’s Mempho Festival.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat