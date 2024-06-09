Bleachers Cover Jesse Malin’s “Prisoners Of Paradise” On Forthcoming Tribute Album Featuring Tom Morello, Dinosaur Jr, Wayne Kramer & More

Home News Cristian Garcia June 9th, 2024 - 8:17 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Jesse Malin, the caccalimed singer-songwriter who’s credits include Ney York hardcore band Heart Attack, D Generation, and his solo career, was paralyzed from the waist down when he suffered a spinal stroke, one year ago. Since the last update on December 11, 2023, Malin has still been in recovery. To help with his medical bills and physical rehabilitation, many of his musical peers have recorded his songs for a tribute album Silver Patron Saints: The Song of Jesse Malin, which is due to release on September 20th, 2024.

As listed in an article from Consequence of Sound, the musical guests that will appear on the compilation include: Bruce Springsteen, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Bleachers, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, Rancid, Dinosaur Jr., The Hold Steady, Tommy Stinson of The Replacements, The Wallflowers, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner, Tom Morello, Alison Mosshart and the late Wayne Kramer.

Bleachers’ rendition of “Prisoners of Paradise” is available to listen right now. The original version that appeared in Malin’s third album Glitter in the Gutter, was mix of glam punk, heartland rock and Americana that talked about the longing for a better life and the realization that sometimes what we want may not be what we truly need. Bleachers take on the track takes the opposite end sonically, but keeps its thematic message intact. Opting for a quieter acoustic folk-rock variation compared to the glam punk original, Bleachers version is sung in the aftermath of the scenario of the original. The visualizer video for the cover also adds to this, with the images of ocean and wave currents, akin to a raft drifting aboard after a troubling ordeal has taken place.

In a Rolling Stone article, Malin gave a new update on his physical rehabilitation.

“I am getting some strength back in my leg, but it moves a lot slower than I would like. I don’t want to portray it like I’m ready to do the James Brown splits onstage. I definitely have a long way to go, but I’m blessed and so grateful for the amazing fans and friends that I have.”

A full tracklist for Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin will be unveiled shortly. Meanwhile, get a chance to listen to Bleachers’ cover of “Prisoners of Paradise” below.