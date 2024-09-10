Dave Grohl Shares Instagram Statement Regarding New Baby “Born Outside Of My Marriage”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 6:07 PM

According to brooklynbegan.com, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Ghrol went on social media to reveal that he is the father of a new baby, who he says was “born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supporting parent to her. I love my wife and children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, with whom he has three daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. The artist divorced his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, in 1997, after allegedly admitting to alleged infidelities.

