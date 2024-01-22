Flavortown Fest Announces Inaugural 2024 Lineup Featuring Greta Van Fleet, Kane Brown, Bret Michaels & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, Flavortown Fest has announced this year’s lineup will feature performances by Greta Van Fleet, Kane Brown, Bret Michaels and more. The event is set for June 1-2 in Columbus, Ohio. The 54 acre campus of CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, will serve has the festival grounds and is situated along the Olentangy River. People can pick up general admission and VIP passes through Flavortown Fest’s website.

In addition to live music, the festival will be a celebration of Guy Fieri and Columbus, whose residents previously started a petition to rename the city “Flavortown” in honor of the colorful culinary personality. In an apparent nod to the petition, the festival grounds will be transformed into the fictional “Flavortown,” which is a Fieri themed village featuring “eats and experiences from some of Guy’s favorite Triple D restaurants from the Columbus area and around the country.”

“Bitchin’ Avenue is the Main Street and heartbeat of Flavortown Fest, offering the opportunity to stroll across the festival grounds boardwalk-style where out-of-bounds moments await at each intersection. Flavortown residents can swing by the Not So General, General Store to purchase exclusive Flavortown, Guy Fieri and other collectibles, rest up at The Pit Stop where the cars will be as classic as old-school diner staples or camp out on Chill Hill with their friends to take in the vibes in a relaxed environment.”

There is also a charitable angle, as Flavortown Fest, in partnership with the Guy Fieri Foundation and CAS, is launching the Flavortown Cares program to support the Columbus community. A portion of proceeds from each ticket sold to support the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio (RMCH) and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC.)

